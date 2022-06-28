Princess Gloria: Global elites think they do good but actually serve the 'prince of the world'

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Princess Gloria von Thurn und Taxis, a Catholic philanthropist and German aristocrat, shares with John-Henry what really motivates our globalist elites and how their worldview isn't actually all that coherent.
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