The Holographic Water Code w/ Veda Austin

Sep 25, 2025 Science Meets Spirit

In Gerald Pollack's seminal work, "The Fourth Phase of Water", he makes a more than substantial case that there is much yet to learn about the substance that comprises some 70% of our Earth and biological selves.





We are especially delighted that Veda Austin, water researcher, public speaker, artist, author, and mother who has spent the past 14 year exploring water’s structural memory and responsiveness is returning to Alfacast to take us deeper into the watery depths of this most magical element.





Similar to Pollack, Veda's work has uncovered states of water beyond the Solid, Liquid & Vapor phases as recognized within conventional understanding.





Is there the existence of a code within water, and can we encode it ourselves? Veda will share her thoughts, research and more with our audience, while the Alfacast crew contributes to the discussion within the context of Alchemical principles & holographic science.





For those who may have missed our first interview with Veda, we discussed her of focus of work in photographing water in its ‘state of creation’, the space between liquid and ice.





It is through her remarkable crystallographic photos that water reveals its awareness of not only Creation, but thought and intention through imagery. ​​





In this part two roundtable she'll take us further into the holographic nature of water, her latest research with autistic children and how water memory can tell us more about ourself and the nature of consciousness.





Take a break from "politics as usual" and the fiction of mainstream news cycles to join in on this conversation into the true marvels that await us all.





