Soundbite 287.6 | Finding your own rhythm and your own flow - corrected

To listen to the full episode that this soundbite forms part of please visit:https://fortheloveoftruth.buzzsprout.com/1650910/12290879-ep-287-dr-amandha-vollmer

https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/2023/02/20/ep-287-dr-amandha-vollmer/





You can reach Amandha here:

Blog: https://yummy.doctor/video/





Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6DNCVpNofW5k/





Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user74902399





Lbry: https://lbry.tv/@yumnaturals:0





YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVgrhHSEj6XySgEcqeQr_Aw





Telegram: https://t.me/amandhavollmer





Websites

https://yumnaturals.store/

https://yummy.doctor/

https://healingwithdmso.com/













Patreon:

https://www.patreon.com/yumnaturals









Please share this.





- To support my work: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/support-me/ Monero address: 41hRm6kgZfF14qw31vWrerS888eCfQd8A7Ktp2FYpvXNRFcfdCNjiZU7mMG5zPP4Dr5D2DPGBPPmrPyDnPvMUNHe2FCA1n3 -





Are you nutritionally deficient?

If you want to buy Clive’s Natural Health Essentials and join The Secret Health Club which gives you access to very rich detailed (and censored) content please use this affiliate link: https://clivedecarle.ositracker.com/239640/11489





Bioresonance therapy

We are immersed in invisible frequencies, many of which are damaging to our bodies.

To learn more about bioresonance:

https://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/ep-255-bio-resonance-therapy/





To learn more about the Bio-Medis Trinity device you can visit their website. This is an affiliate link:

https://biomedis.global/ref/adrian/





Podcast: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/podcast/ or

https://fortheloveoftruth.buzzsprout.com/





Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/









Are you nutritionally deficient?

If you want to buy Clive’s Natural Health Essentials and join The Secret Health Club which gives you access to very rich detailed (and censored) content please use this affiliate link: https://clivedecarle.ositracker.com/239640/11489





Organic Sprouting Seeds & Microgreen Seeds

Why Sprouting Seeds?

Sprouts are edible baby plants, at their peak of nutritional goodness. Seed sprouts are harvested after just 3-6 days, which makes them highly concentrated sources of nutrition. This process releases all the nutrition contained inside the seed. Sprouts are brimming with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, enzymes, as well as plant compounds that can be converted into hormones to balance our blood sugar levels, moods, energy levels and improve gut bacteria.

The best ones I have come across are from SkySprouts Organic. If you want to buy and support my work channel at no additional cost please use this affiliate link:

https://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/natural-health-essentials/





To get 10% off our first order enter the code: adriangregory









My book:

I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the