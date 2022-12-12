Create New Account
Evidence Suggests the COVID Shots Are Responsible for Soaring RSV Cases Throughout the U.S. and Canada
https://gnews.org/articles/502454

摘要：Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection was reported much higher rate in the vaccinated group vs. unvaccinated group based on both Moderna and Pfizer’s kids age band data. But no one in the CDC is asking this most obvious question: why do we suddenly have outbreaks of RSV? could it possibly be that covid vaccines lowers the immune system?

