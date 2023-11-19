Power Blocks: Are They Biblically Prophesied?

On November 17, 2023, European Central Bank President Christine LaGarde warned of a deglobalization that is resulting in international power blocks. She also said Europe needed to change--is that prophesied to happen. Two days prior, Russian Foreign Minester Sergey Lavrov. said there would be a multipolar world which was in the process of forming to push aside the USA and Western models. He also said that this would be a "new world order." Could this in any way tie to the final times of the Gentiles that Jesus and the Book of Revelation tell of? Is there a King of the North, King of the South, and a group of Kings from the East in the end times according to' the Bible? If so, why then does it not mention any King of the West? If the USA has been the King or President of the West' as the German press once put it, will the USA and its British-descended allies be conquered? What about a coming Islamic power? What about BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa), Latin America, and the 'Global South'? Who will defeat the coming Babylonian European Beast power? What will replace the power blocks and armies of this world? Should you pray for God's Kingdom to come? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie cover these matters and more.





A written article of related interest is available titled ‘World economy may split into rival blocs – ECB’

