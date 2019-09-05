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The Balfour Declaration
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27 views • September 05, 2019
The following footage is from an interview we conducted with Dr. Charles Moore on the subject of the Balfour Declaration. Dr. Moore's academic background in regional development planning has led him to a focused interest on the historical development of the modern State of Israel.
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
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