Democrats Supersize IRS to Audit Middle Class American Families

China’s Global Times reported that the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command carried out combat join exercises that focused on joint anti-submarine warfare and sea assault operations. The PLA’s stepped up aggressive military maneuvers around Taiwan are part of the new normal that China established in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s high profile trip to the island.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/8/22.





It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!

https://rickwiles.com/final-day