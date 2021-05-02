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The Lineage of Jesus and the False Dichotomy Deconstructed (in under 20 minutes)
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151 views • May 02, 2021
The Nicene Christians and Jews each have their own version of the lineage of Jesus Christ and only one can be right. But what if they're both wrong? In this episode we set the stage for one of the greatest (and fastest) deconstructions of a long-standing myth you'll ever see.
First Bible Network
www.firstbiblenetwork.com
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
Marcionite Christian Church
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
First Bible Network
www.firstbiblenetwork.com
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
Marcionite Christian Church
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
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