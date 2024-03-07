Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - March 4, 2024

Episode 2229 - Magnesium Brain food and its importance to the body. -Does your diet increase your chances of having health problems? -Foreign policy -Influences of music and music frequency -Surge in illegal foreigners coming over the boarder -Do you have self disciple? -Six flags is stormed in Georgia -Importance of who watches your kids -The lawlessness going around, where are people’s ethics and morals? -We are up against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, and against spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places -Journalist dealing with January 6th. High energy must listen intense show today!
