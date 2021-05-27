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Knock Knock: Where Were You On Jan. 6th?
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360 views • May 27, 2021
American Conservative Casts Out FBI Investigating January 6th "Insurrection" from His Home. May 26th, 2021. Two FBI agents from the Los Angeles office visited Chris Schaper at his apartment this morning. They wanted to ask him questions about the so-called "insurrection" on January 6th. This is the massive abuse of power coming out of Washington DC that is seeking to intimidate conservatives and law abiding citizens across the country.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ae94d622192850db5023fa
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ae94d622192850db5023fa
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