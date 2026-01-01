The Coming #XRP Wave Five Shakeout 😵 Before Pattern Reversal ✅

🔍 Taking a look at the current XRP daily chart, I’ve identified a very similar pattern to the current fifth-wave subwave of the primary C wave within the ABC correction that XRP has been trading in for nearly a full year.





This pattern match may provide valuable insight into how this corrective structure could finally come to an end, potentially signaling XRP’s transition into a new bullish cycle—and possibly even a new all-time high in the near future.





📊 Topics Covered:

- XRP daily/weekly chart technical analysis.

- Elliott Wave structure: ABC correction and C-wave completion.

- Fifth-wave sub-wave pattern comparison with Telcoin.

- Signs of a trend reversal and cycle completion soon.

- Potential transition into a new XRP bullish cycle in early 2026.

- The potential for a new All-time high (ATH).





