Many Fish: Bizarro and Beyond WWZ. Israel Satanic LGBTQIA+ Drag Z0mbie Apocalypse[06.09.2021]

Regina Ely: I literally felt sick after watching this. I am so grieved...all I can say is come Lord Jesus for your faithful remnant.--This is the WWZ AmaZombie apocalypse! Spiritual War Manifest!Israel and the world will soon be judged, period!Only the blood of Jesus is acceptable to God for atonement of sins.Call on Jesus, learn of Jesus in His Word!Time truly is short and IMHO this 9/11-9/23 will see real tribulation begin.You ain't seen nothin yet!Call on Jesus today, NOW!His grace and peace be with you all!The Lords PrayerOur Father, which art in heaven,Hallowed be thy Name.Thy Kingdom come.Thy will be done in earth,As it is in heaven.Give us this day our daily bread.And forgive us our trespasses,As we forgive them that trespass against us.And lead us not into temptation,But deliver us from evil.For thine is the kingdom,The power, and the glory,For ever and ever.Amen.10,137 views Sep 6, 2021Many Fish53.7K subscribers