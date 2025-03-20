Zelensky Rejects President Trump’s Plan to Own Ukrainian Energy Assets

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected former U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal for the United States to take ownership of Ukraine’s power plants as a security measure against Russian attacks. Trump suggested that U.S. control over Ukraine’s energy infrastructure could serve as a deterrent, but Zelensky firmly stated that Ukraine’s power facilities belong to its people. Meanwhile, the ongoing war sees renewed drone strikes between Ukraine and Russia, while European nations explore peacekeeping efforts without U.S. involvement.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/20/25





