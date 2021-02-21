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Fake Pandemic: Side Effects of Wearing The Mask, Mental Health Abuse of Children & The Scientific Dictatorship
Weaponized News
Weaponized News
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Sam and Todd discuss the fake pandemic side effects of wearing masks, mental health abuse of children, the scientific dictatorship and much more...
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maskscientific dictatorshipmental healthabuse of childrencovid 19fake pandemicweaponized newssam chaneytodd cotta
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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