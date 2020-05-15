LIVE FOREVER! "SOMETHING WORTH DYING FOR"

Would you pray for me and the many songs God has given me to be able to share them for ministry purposes? God has given me several hundred songs in my life and yet I have never really endeavored to make a decent recording of them. Throughout the years, I shared these songs at churches and mission trips and revival meetings. I know God used them to touch people then and would like to leave a permanent record of them long after I shuffle off this mortal plane.

I will attempt to do a "Live Forever" album song series and revamp many of these songs to share with the body of Christ totally free of charge. Only thing I ask, is that if any song ministers to you, perhaps you can share it with others who may need to hear them.

I am learning and using Logic Pro to redo these songs but I am far from being an expert.

Here is "Something Worth Dying For", one of my favorite songs that God has given me and that I am in the process of revamping.

My hope and true motive is that these songs which God has used and touched others throughout my life would also minister the love and truths of God even after my departure. No, I don't plan on dying anytime soon but I realize how fragile life is, especially as we grow older and get closer to the end of days. I figure I could let the songs die with me or I could attempt to gift them to the world. I do not care for recognition or the honor of men. Praise be to God alone and may the deep to deep that these songs were born out of as I yielded to God's Spirit be somehow transferred to your spirit.

Love, Bro. Heath