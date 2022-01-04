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WHAT THE MRNA SHOT DOES TO YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM. A MUST WATCH
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143 views • January 04, 2022
The 5G-FLU-CONNECTION - https://www.brighteon.com/f74273e4-aede-4707-b1d4-dc7dc6e442f6
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ITS BEGGINING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE GENOCIDE! GENOCIDE! ORGANS OF DEAD VACCINATED PEOPLE SHOW SIGNS OF INDUCED ORGAN ATTACK! https://www.brighteon.com/4e4dee11-f910-4c61-8357-8dfca02701e2
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