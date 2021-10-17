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Nationwide protests in Italy as passports come into effect (MIRRORED)
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Nationwide protests in Italy as passports come into effect (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Alex Christoforou at:-
https://youtu.be/WU8YCIpHXjg

Nationwide protests in Italy as passports come into effect

**News Topic 594***
Italy Rocked by Nationwide Protests as Resistance Against Passport Scheme Explodes
https://summit.news/2021/10/15/italy-rocked-by-nationwide-protests-as-resistance-against-vaccine-passport-scheme-explodes/

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