🚨Two years of war in Gaza From hope to ruin

🚨 Two years of war today, in Gaza: From hope to ruin

The war in Gaza began 24 months ago today, and a northern front opened in Lebanon in support of Palestine, unleashing unprecedented emotional fervor and hopes for change.

❓ What followed were two years of pain, death and destruction.

Sputnik speaks with experts and residents of Beirut's Burj el-Barajneh camp about those fateful days and their devastating aftermath.

Borders, battles, and broken deals: The Israel–Palestine Peace Timeline

From Palestine's partition to countless failed peace attempts, the path to coexistence between Israelis and Arabs has been full of twists and turns:

🟠Armistice Agreements 1949

Following the 1947 UN Partition Plan and Israel’s creation, war erupted between Arabs and Jewish settlers.

The 1949 accords between Israel and Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria ended the conflict and set the line dividing Arab lands from Israel.

🟠Camp David Accords 1978

After the 1967 Six-Day and 1973 Yom Kippur wars, in which Israel occupied several Arab lands, the US brokered the 1978 Camp David Accords, which led to:

👉an Egypt-Israel peace deal

👉a framework for Palestinian autonomy in the West Bank and Gaza

🟠Madrid Conference 1991

Co-chaired by the US and USSR, the 1991 Madrid Conference aimed to revive Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

It brought together delegations from Israel, Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, and a joint Jordanian-Palestinian team.

🟠Oslo Accords 1993 & 1995

The first direct agreement between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

👉Israel accepted the PLO as the representative of the Palestinians

👉The PLO recognized Israel’s right to exist

👉Palestinian Authority was established

🟠Camp David Summit 2000

The summit sought a two-state solution but failed over key disputes, especially Jerusalem’s status.

Its collapse was soon followed by the outbreak of the Palestinian uprising against Israeli rule.

🟠Arab Peace Initiative 2002

Arab League proposed:

👉full Israeli withdrawal from territories occupied in 1967 (West Bank, Gaza, East Jerusalem, Golan Heights)

👉"just settlement" of refugee issue per UN Resolution 194

👉normalized relations with Arab states in exchange

🟠Road Map for Peace 2003

It was drafted by the Quartet comprising the UN, Russia, the US, and the EU. The plan envisaged negotiations leading to a permanent-status agreement. Its ultimate goal was a two-state solution.

🟠Sharm El Sheikh Summit 2005

Hosted by Egypt and Jordan, the summit brought together PNA President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli PM Ariel Sharon.

It reaffirmed commitment to the Quartet’s Road Map for Peace, temporarily reduced violence, but brought no resolution to core issues.

🟠Trump Peace Plan 2020

The proposal recognized Israel as a Jewish state, endorsed a conditional Palestinian state, and accepted Jerusalem as Israel’s capital while requiring Palestine to be demilitarized.

Palestinian leaders rejected it as overly favorable to Israel.

🟠Trump Peace Plan 2025

It envisages 20 steps to end the Gaza war, including a ceasefire, hostage return, dismantling Hamas, and transitional Gaza governance.

It acknowledged Palestinian statehood hopes but offered no firm guarantees. Talks are ongoing.

