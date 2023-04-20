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Sen. Ron Johnson weighs in on Hunter Biden case: 'God bless the whistleblower'
Senator Ron Johnson says he appreciates the non-partisan IRS whistleblower that has come forward in the Hunter Biden investigation.
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https://rumble.com/v2jadty-sen.-ron-johnson-weighs-in-on-hunter-biden-case-god-bless-the-whistleblower.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=4