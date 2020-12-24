The Plot to Steal America

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Published on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rXtGItm1bvQ
UPDATE from the author: I no longer recommend Newsmax. Some of their recent positions on the election have made me question their intentions. For those of you who are asking for sources, I recommend theepochtimes.com as a place to start.
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