Democrat's SPLC Indicted

April 22, 2026 - Americans who thought they were doing a good thing by donating to the Southern Poverty Law Center were actually funding the KKK. This shocking detail was reported yesterday when the DOJ and FBI announced an 11-count indictment.





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Don’t miss this! Lori’s latest interview with Kristi Leigh https://lindelltv.com/global-lunacy-or-safety-and-sanity-its-up-to-us/?channel=4751





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Click here for the full-length video of my interview with Kristi Leigh “I’ve Fallen for Another Conspiracy Theory and I can’t get Up!

https://lindelltv.com/ive-fallen-for-another-conspiracy-theory-and-i-cant-get-up/?channel=4751



