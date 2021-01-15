Kamala Harris ++

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1302 views • January 15, 2021
See BIN Article: https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2021/01/birds-of-feather-flock-together-pelosi-seen-having-tea-and-crumpets-with-her-security-detail-plus-assorted-declass-and-expose-of-crimes-on-biden-harris-bush-and-other-crimes-of-the-us-corp-a-9736.html
SNAFU radio
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Abu Ghraib torture and prisoner abuse. During the early stages of the Iraq War, United States Army and Central Intelligence Agency personnel committed a series of human rights violations against detainees in the Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq, including physical and sexual abuse, torture, rape, sodomy, and murder.
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@dorkboy4
SNAFU radio
63.1K subscribers
Abu Ghraib torture and prisoner abuse. During the early stages of the Iraq War, United States Army and Central Intelligence Agency personnel committed a series of human rights violations against detainees in the Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq, including physical and sexual abuse, torture, rape, sodomy, and murder.
share far and wide
@dorkboy4
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