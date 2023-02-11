Dr. Jane Ruby Show





Feb 10, 2023





Swiss author Pascal Najadi walked into his local police station and filed a reporr of a crime; against his President and Minister of Health for lying about safety of C19 bioweapon shots. Now the country’s Attorney General is investigating and our own officials could be indicted. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.





Shedding Relief: https://www.filterssuck.com/ (Promo Code RUBY for 10% off and free shipping)

My Pillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)

The Tower Garden: https://www.drjaneruby.towergarden.com/

Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca

Protect Dr Jane Freedom of Speech: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane

Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby (Promo Code: Ruby)

CardioMiracle: https://mypowerheart.com/

SleepBreakthrough.com/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2922ly-live-7pm-est-covid-shot-crime-investigation-begins.html