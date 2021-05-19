The Red Cross doesn't want Blood from the Vaccinated

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The vaccine wipes out the antibodies making the convalescent plasma ineffective in treating other Covid-19 patients."
"At this time individuals who have received a COVID-19 vaccine are not able to donate convalescent plasma with the Red Cross."
https://www.redcrossblood.org/local-homepage/news/article/covid-19-vaccination-guide-blood-donation.html
"If you receive a vaccine, knowing the name of the manufacturer (e.g. Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson) is important in determining your eligibility."
https://www.redcrossblood.org/
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