BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

It's Showing Time! A Tip To Prepare
The Story Nexus
The Story Nexus
13 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 24 hours ago

Well, good afternoon, everyone. My name is Chris Berger, and it’s time for a Berger Point.

You know, recently I was working with homeowners.

They were listing their home.

But her big concern was what time the buyers can come to the house.

She didn’t want somebody just showing up any time.

Well, always remember, Mrs. Seller, that you are in charge of when the buyers come.

And what I mean by that, you sit down with your listing agent and you set the times, say Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 11 to 5, and Saturday and Sunday, let’s go to 11 to 3.30, because if soccer practice or church or whatever, is involved but just remember you as the seller are in charge.

Now we as agents we schedule all the appointments through something called SHOWING TIME.

So the advantage there is that you will now know as the seller what time a buyer is coming to your house .

How do you prepare for that? Well you pick up the things around the house that provide you know clutter and you turn on the lights and you decide to leave the house.

All the buyers feel more comfortable when they come to your house with an agent and you’re not there.

Just leave for a half hour. That’s all.

If you come back and they’re still there, sit in the driveway.

And that’s my Berger Point of the day.   https://bergerpoints.com


Keywords
housesellinglandreal estatepropertyhomerealtorbuyingsuburbsshowing timeprepare for open house
Chapters

1:55End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Echoes of the Unseen: The globalist war on truth, freedom and survival – a blueprint for resistance

Echoes of the Unseen: The globalist war on truth, freedom and survival – a blueprint for resistance

Belle Carter
Secret Service disrupts card-skimming operations, prevents $428 million in fraud

Secret Service disrupts card-skimming operations, prevents $428 million in fraud

Laura Harris
House rejects measure to curb Trump&#8217;s military authority in Venezuela amid escalating tensions

House rejects measure to curb Trump’s military authority in Venezuela amid escalating tensions

Belle Carter
The Decentralized Revolution: Reclaiming autonomy in the age of AI tyranny

The Decentralized Revolution: Reclaiming autonomy in the age of AI tyranny

Belle Carter
Trump&#8217;s malignant narcissism on full display in Davos

Trump’s malignant narcissism on full display in Davos

Lance D Johnson
Ritter claims Trump &#8220;set up&#8221; allies, doomed secret Iran regime change plan

Ritter claims Trump “set up” allies, doomed secret Iran regime change plan

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy