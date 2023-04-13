This is why you shouldn’t trust any government especially the British government.

Absolutely unbelievable, This is why you shouldn’t trust any government especially the English government.
After World War II the British government decided to randomly drop a nuclear bomb right next to 20,000 British soldiers just to see what would happen. What a sick and vile experiment.
Source @Julian Assange
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.