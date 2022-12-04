Lebanon, OH Christmas Horse And Carriage Parade 2022

33rd Annual Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas FestivalSaturday, December 3, 2022

Christmas Festival & Entertainment

Wonderful Time Saturday Night at Lebanon's Parade. The Largest Horse Drawn Carriage Parade through the small town's city streets. Thousands upon thousands showed up to see these beautiful Creations of God's Love. Minatare horses, Belgian, Shetland ponies, Percherons, Suffolk Punch donkeys, Mules, Clydesdale horses, Draft Horses, many more, plus beautiful Carriage. Men repent from Cars and automobiles. Jesus told PG he created the land for Horses, repent turn back to God live naturally one with God.

Telling the gospel with and in the love, power, and authority, of Jesus name: My Mother Got a couple words from God telling men to repent from using cars, automobiles, the inventions of men. Jesus said he created the land for horses. Horses are our transportation. And He told her only gold and silver coins are money, men must repent and use only gold and silver coins for money.

PG here, I'm not obsessed with horses, nothing personal but Jesus might be upset right now. Tell people, he, Jesus, is King and he said, men have no business driving cars going so fast. Killing people using cars. Jesus, God is my witness. Jesus Christ, King of the Universe, God of All told me, PG men must use horses. They are in sin using cars, trucks automobiles, I did not make it up. Creation is screaming this but no one is listening to God. Jesus said "he made the land for horses."

I am just a messenger of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Jesus told me to tell people to use gold and silver coins and horses for transportation. I say this not in my name but Jesus name. So when sharing this say Jesus is obsessed with horses! Read revelation it's all horses Jesus speaks about! White horse, pale horses, host of angels on horses, black horses, red horses... It's the very word of God.

LIVE every Friday at 7:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up Facebook, D-Live, Rumble, Clout Hub, JoshWhoTV,

and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News, see contact list below!

Friday On Brighteon 6:00pm

Sunday Evening on Brighteon.5:00pm-6:00pm

Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian" commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.

Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information January 2021

https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2021/01/resistance-chicks-masfaith3-leah-and.html

Neighborhood B2T Platform https://b2tneighborhood.com/ResistanceChicks

JoshWhoTV Resistance Chicks Podcast! https://www.joshwhoradio.net/director...

Contact, Social Media & ALL Platforms Info:

Website: resistancechicks

https://www.resistancechicks.com/

sign up for our e-mail for notifications and newsletters

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Sound Cloud https://soundcloud.com/leah-svensson Masfaith3