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Well this is Terrifying... but also Corroborated 100% by Dr Deagle
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418 views • June 18, 2021
Well this is Terrifying... but also Corroborated 100% by Dr Deagle
Dr. Bill Deagle Complete Lecture - Granada Forum 2006
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/Dr.-Bill-Deagle-Complete-Lecture---Granada-Forum-2006:b?r=8cPW5WCnjQXZaV97JGh4pjTemiWLv35J
TRACKING EVERYBODY WORLDWIDE, WANTS TOTAL CONTROL
THIS IS HOW THEY TURN YOUR FAMILY MEMBERS AGAINST YOU (TARGETED INDIVIDUALS/ ORGANIZED GANGSTALKING ETC) - EVERYONE IS TRACKED, SUBLIMINALLY MANIPULATED (SUBLIMINAL MESSAGING) V2K or Voice to skull/ Voice of god neural weaponry, Synthetic Telepathy, Psychotronics, RNM or Remote Neural Monitoring/ Remote Neural Manipulation/ Remote Nervous System Manipulation. All towards the God-Forwarned physical aspect of the Mark of the Beast System666 to be able to BUY NOR SELL Revelations 13:16-18.
SCALAR WAVE, GPS, MICROWAVE BEAMS,
CHEMTRAILS plus 5G or GWEN TOWERS or HAARP plus QUANTUM DWAVE ARTIFICIAL GENERAL INTELLIGENCE SUPER COMPUTERS, plus RADIOWAVE FREQUENCY MANIPULATION TECHNOLOGICAL SORCERY OF THE CIA Cybernetic Hive Mind Beast System (CERN, DARPA, NASA, NSA, MOSSAD, FBI NAZI etc)
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PLEASE LIKE, SUBSCRIBE AND SHARE FAR AND WIDE TO SUPPORT FELLOW TIs TargetedIndividuals/ MKULTRA/ SyntheticTelepathy/ RemoteTorture/ V2K/ VoiceToSkull/ NeuroWeapons/ Gangstalking/ RemoteNeuralMonitoring/ RemoteNeuralManipulation/ RNM/ ADS/ ActiveDenialSystem/ CHEMTRAILS/ 5G 60GHZ/ DEW/ DirectedEnergyWeapon/ MindControl/ WeatherControl/ FrequencyWeapons/ NeuroWeaponry/ RadioWaveFrequencyManipulation/ SORCERY/ ElectronicTorture/ RemoteAttack/ EVENT201/ AGENDA21/2030 DEPOPULATION
FOR MORE INFORMATIVE VIDEOS, PLS VISIT - https://www.facebook.com/KatotohananT...
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EZEKIEL 33:1-33 - Please, Brothers in Christ.. READ!!! (more detailed information on the comment section below).
(THE DIRECT CONNECTION BETWEEN TARGETTED INDIVIDUALS, ANTI-CHRIST BEAST SYSTEM THAT HATES THE WHORE OF BABYLON, AND THE FINANCIAL SYSTEM OF THE MARK OF THE BEAST TECHNOLOGY).
This Channel is Especially Created for all my Fellow TI's or #TARGETEDINDIVIDUALS Worldwide, who are being silently TORTURED AND HARRASSED REMOTELY, Via the use of Fallen Angels Technology (Radiowave Frequency Manipulation Technological SORCERY) As in the Days of NOAH. RNM Stands for Remote Neural Monitoring/ Remote Neural Manipulation Simultaneous with Remote Nervous System Manipulation. V2K stands for VOICE TO SKULL (Neural Weaponry) Psychotronics, Synthetic Telepathy, HAARP GWEN 5G etc
Gangstalking according to Teach HolySpirit Ministries (Servant JT) = Demons, DEMONIC ACTIVITY = Depression, Anxiety etc (Best Explanation IMHO)
Gang stalking by JT - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GlVXk...
#MKULTRA #TARGETEDINDIVIDUALS #VOICETOSKULL #REMOTETORTURE
Dr. Bill Deagle Complete Lecture - Granada Forum 2006
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/Dr.-Bill-Deagle-Complete-Lecture---Granada-Forum-2006:b?r=8cPW5WCnjQXZaV97JGh4pjTemiWLv35J
TRACKING EVERYBODY WORLDWIDE, WANTS TOTAL CONTROL
THIS IS HOW THEY TURN YOUR FAMILY MEMBERS AGAINST YOU (TARGETED INDIVIDUALS/ ORGANIZED GANGSTALKING ETC) - EVERYONE IS TRACKED, SUBLIMINALLY MANIPULATED (SUBLIMINAL MESSAGING) V2K or Voice to skull/ Voice of god neural weaponry, Synthetic Telepathy, Psychotronics, RNM or Remote Neural Monitoring/ Remote Neural Manipulation/ Remote Nervous System Manipulation. All towards the God-Forwarned physical aspect of the Mark of the Beast System666 to be able to BUY NOR SELL Revelations 13:16-18.
SCALAR WAVE, GPS, MICROWAVE BEAMS,
CHEMTRAILS plus 5G or GWEN TOWERS or HAARP plus QUANTUM DWAVE ARTIFICIAL GENERAL INTELLIGENCE SUPER COMPUTERS, plus RADIOWAVE FREQUENCY MANIPULATION TECHNOLOGICAL SORCERY OF THE CIA Cybernetic Hive Mind Beast System (CERN, DARPA, NASA, NSA, MOSSAD, FBI NAZI etc)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE LIKE, SUBSCRIBE AND SHARE FAR AND WIDE TO SUPPORT FELLOW TIs TargetedIndividuals/ MKULTRA/ SyntheticTelepathy/ RemoteTorture/ V2K/ VoiceToSkull/ NeuroWeapons/ Gangstalking/ RemoteNeuralMonitoring/ RemoteNeuralManipulation/ RNM/ ADS/ ActiveDenialSystem/ CHEMTRAILS/ 5G 60GHZ/ DEW/ DirectedEnergyWeapon/ MindControl/ WeatherControl/ FrequencyWeapons/ NeuroWeaponry/ RadioWaveFrequencyManipulation/ SORCERY/ ElectronicTorture/ RemoteAttack/ EVENT201/ AGENDA21/2030 DEPOPULATION
FOR MORE INFORMATIVE VIDEOS, PLS VISIT - https://www.facebook.com/KatotohananT...
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
EZEKIEL 33:1-33 - Please, Brothers in Christ.. READ!!! (more detailed information on the comment section below).
(THE DIRECT CONNECTION BETWEEN TARGETTED INDIVIDUALS, ANTI-CHRIST BEAST SYSTEM THAT HATES THE WHORE OF BABYLON, AND THE FINANCIAL SYSTEM OF THE MARK OF THE BEAST TECHNOLOGY).
This Channel is Especially Created for all my Fellow TI's or #TARGETEDINDIVIDUALS Worldwide, who are being silently TORTURED AND HARRASSED REMOTELY, Via the use of Fallen Angels Technology (Radiowave Frequency Manipulation Technological SORCERY) As in the Days of NOAH. RNM Stands for Remote Neural Monitoring/ Remote Neural Manipulation Simultaneous with Remote Nervous System Manipulation. V2K stands for VOICE TO SKULL (Neural Weaponry) Psychotronics, Synthetic Telepathy, HAARP GWEN 5G etc
Gangstalking according to Teach HolySpirit Ministries (Servant JT) = Demons, DEMONIC ACTIVITY = Depression, Anxiety etc (Best Explanation IMHO)
Gang stalking by JT - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GlVXk...
#MKULTRA #TARGETEDINDIVIDUALS #VOICETOSKULL #REMOTETORTURE
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