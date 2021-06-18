BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

⁣Well this is Terrifying... but also Corroborated 100% by Dr Deagle
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
1919 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
418 views • June 18, 2021
⁣Well this is Terrifying... but also Corroborated 100% by Dr Deagle

Dr. Bill Deagle Complete Lecture - Granada Forum 2006
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/Dr.-Bill-Deagle-Complete-Lecture---Granada-Forum-2006:b?r=8cPW5WCnjQXZaV97JGh4pjTemiWLv35J

TRACKING EVERYBODY WORLDWIDE, WANTS TOTAL CONTROL
THIS IS HOW THEY TURN YOUR FAMILY MEMBERS AGAINST YOU (TARGETED INDIVIDUALS/ ORGANIZED GANGSTALKING ETC) - EVERYONE IS TRACKED, SUBLIMINALLY MANIPULATED (SUBLIMINAL MESSAGING) V2K or Voice to skull/ Voice of god neural weaponry, Synthetic Telepathy, Psychotronics, RNM or Remote Neural Monitoring/ Remote Neural Manipulation/ Remote Nervous System Manipulation. All towards the God-Forwarned physical aspect of the Mark of the Beast System666 to be able to BUY NOR SELL Revelations 13:16-18.

SCALAR WAVE, GPS, MICROWAVE BEAMS,
CHEMTRAILS plus 5G or GWEN TOWERS or HAARP plus QUANTUM DWAVE ARTIFICIAL GENERAL INTELLIGENCE SUPER COMPUTERS, plus RADIOWAVE FREQUENCY MANIPULATION TECHNOLOGICAL SORCERY OF THE CIA Cybernetic Hive Mind Beast System (CERN, DARPA, NASA, NSA, MOSSAD, FBI NAZI etc)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE LIKE, SUBSCRIBE AND SHARE FAR AND WIDE TO SUPPORT FELLOW TIs TargetedIndividuals/ MKULTRA/ SyntheticTelepathy/ RemoteTorture/ V2K/ VoiceToSkull/ NeuroWeapons/ Gangstalking/ RemoteNeuralMonitoring/ RemoteNeuralManipulation/ RNM/ ADS/ ActiveDenialSystem/ CHEMTRAILS/ 5G 60GHZ/ DEW/ DirectedEnergyWeapon/ MindControl/ WeatherControl/ FrequencyWeapons/ NeuroWeaponry/ RadioWaveFrequencyManipulation/ SORCERY/ ElectronicTorture/ RemoteAttack/ EVENT201/ AGENDA21/2030 DEPOPULATION

FOR MORE INFORMATIVE VIDEOS, PLS VISIT - https://www.facebook.com/KatotohananT...
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
EZEKIEL 33:1-33 - Please, Brothers in Christ.. READ!!! (more detailed information on the comment section below).

(THE DIRECT CONNECTION BETWEEN TARGETTED INDIVIDUALS, ANTI-CHRIST BEAST SYSTEM THAT HATES THE WHORE OF BABYLON, AND THE FINANCIAL SYSTEM OF THE MARK OF THE BEAST TECHNOLOGY).

This Channel is Especially Created for all my Fellow TI's or #TARGETEDINDIVIDUALS Worldwide, who are being silently TORTURED AND HARRASSED REMOTELY, Via the use of Fallen Angels Technology (Radiowave Frequency Manipulation Technological SORCERY) As in the Days of NOAH. RNM Stands for Remote Neural Monitoring/ Remote Neural Manipulation Simultaneous with Remote Nervous System Manipulation. V2K stands for VOICE TO SKULL (Neural Weaponry) Psychotronics, Synthetic Telepathy, HAARP GWEN 5G etc

Gangstalking according to Teach HolySpirit Ministries (Servant JT) = Demons, DEMONIC ACTIVITY = Depression, Anxiety etc (Best Explanation IMHO)
Gang stalking by JT - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GlVXk...

#MKULTRA #TARGETEDINDIVIDUALS #VOICETOSKULL #REMOTETORTURE
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Sri Lankan Migrant Worker Sentenced to Death in Saudi Arabia Over Facebook Post

Sri Lankan Migrant Worker Sentenced to Death in Saudi Arabia Over Facebook Post

Douglas Harrington
Retired Air Force Colonel Warns Data Centers Could Put Nearby Residents at Risk

Retired Air Force Colonel Warns Data Centers Could Put Nearby Residents at Risk

Chase Codewell
Footage Shows ICE Agent Interaction, Agency Review Underway

Footage Shows ICE Agent Interaction, Agency Review Underway

Douglas Harrington
Harvard astronomer warns: Millions of alien fragments may be hidden in our solar system, posing an unseen threat

Harvard astronomer warns: Millions of alien fragments may be hidden in our solar system, posing an unseen threat

Jacob Thomas
Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
Trump Pledge on Iran Strikes Fails to Soothe Oil Markets

Trump Pledge on Iran Strikes Fails to Soothe Oil Markets

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy