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Republicans Endorse World Economic Forum: GOP Assists NWO & Christian Genocide
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1046 views • June 01, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The Globalist plot for a never-ending PLAN-demic is on the move. James Roguski has been studying the WHO and WHA livestreams to expose their plans to strip our rights away. His findings were shocking!
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com!
Don't forget to also check out DominanceOnDemand.com for help on increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot on Americans!
Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit http://goldco.com/SP
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v16vobr-republicans-endorse-world-economic-forum-gop-assists-nwo-and-christian-geno.html
The Globalist plot for a never-ending PLAN-demic is on the move. James Roguski has been studying the WHO and WHA livestreams to expose their plans to strip our rights away. His findings were shocking!
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com!
Don't forget to also check out DominanceOnDemand.com for help on increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot on Americans!
Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v16vobr-republicans-endorse-world-economic-forum-gop-assists-nwo-and-christian-geno.html
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