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The Power of A Conscious Mind and Heart
The Code Journey
The Code Journey
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12 views • September 28, 2022

An provides practical tips on living spiritually and in wholeness on Earth. She is a coding interpreter and author of the annually produced book The Code Journey. Each year she releases a new edition providing people with the opportunity to live from wisdom and foresight through compassion and understanding. She is a strong catalyst for helping others to make breakthroughs and transformations in their lives. The Code Journey looks at the currents for the year, month, portals, lunar cycles, angel influences, and each day of the year. It offers up an invitation to explore through action, thought, and feeling the opportunites available to us. This work naturally unwinds the destructive programming; and reconnects the mind to work from God and Divine energy patterns, to embrace the path of the true and soul self while building a strong connection between the human mindset and the soul's wisdom. Her work is completely original and blends over 50 different modalities, practices, beliefs; and none are used in the traditional ways. You can learn more about An's work at: https://www.compassioncodes.com An accepts gifts of appreciation at: https://pay.cornerstone.cc/compassion... She also offers free study sessions for The Code Journey work twice a month at: https://www.learnitlive.com/Class/The... You can follow her on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jessean.nich... or https://www.facebook.com/Jesse-An-Nic... LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/codingint... Twitter: https://twitter.com/JesseNicholsGeo Gab: https://gab.com/TheCodeJourney SafeChat: https://safechat.com/user/13479992244... Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/d02e... Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheCod... Backup Video Channels can be found at: BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ExOV... Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/je...

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spiritualityconsciousnesscompassionwell-being
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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