Canadian Courts Rule Use of Emergencies Act Unjustified

Today we are joined by Eddie Cornell and Vincent Gircys to talk about the recent court ruling the the use of the Emergencies Act was unjustified.

Eddie served 22 years in the Canadian Armed Forces and was present at the Truckers Freedom Convoy in Ottawa. As a result of the convoy, he co-founded Veterans For Freedom, an organization that supports Veterans and members of the public from the overreach of government.

Vince began his career in the justice system in 1982 as an Ontario Provincial Constable. His career advanced thru the years to include joint forces operations, Emergency Response Team deployments and Forensic Reconstruction. He retired from service in 2014 having served 32 years as a recipient of the Exemplary Service Medal.

He became the Canadian Spokesperson for the International organization Police for Freedom determined to uphold the integrity of the Canadian Charter of Rights and to liaise with Police during protests.





Veterans for Freedom: https://veterans4freedom.ca





Police for Freedom: https://policeforfreedom.org





