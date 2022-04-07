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UKRAINIAN'S DEEPEST MILAB HUB WW EXPOSED! UNBELIEVABLE CRIMES COMMITTED AGAINST CHILDREN! NEW INTEL ON UKRAINE'S DEEPEST MILABS! Dying children hanging on walls from hooks. NOT FOR FAINT HEARTED.
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139 views • April 07, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tMcNLmG6lYj3/
Linda Paris is disclosing horrific, gruesome intel from under Ukraine in deep underground labs. Additional Alliance forces being mustered to move in to support the main force. Unexpected delay. White Hats ready to "Go," but this unanticipated delay is the cause for the hold up. Allied forces need immediate Med Bed services. Think of what your vision of Hell is and it is way worse. EVEN THE 20% OF PATRIOTS AWAKE WILL NEED HELP FROM MED BEDS. It is HORRIFIC. MSM now ordered to drop truth bombs. Asleep Sheep will not be able to handle it. Sheep just listen to MSM. To begin with, MSM will be ordered first to tell the truth about the death jab to the sheep.
Personally, I do not think MSM will comply. MSM is 'all-in.' If not, then it should be time for EBS soon? harrier
Linda Paris is disclosing horrific, gruesome intel from under Ukraine in deep underground labs. Additional Alliance forces being mustered to move in to support the main force. Unexpected delay. White Hats ready to "Go," but this unanticipated delay is the cause for the hold up. Allied forces need immediate Med Bed services. Think of what your vision of Hell is and it is way worse. EVEN THE 20% OF PATRIOTS AWAKE WILL NEED HELP FROM MED BEDS. It is HORRIFIC. MSM now ordered to drop truth bombs. Asleep Sheep will not be able to handle it. Sheep just listen to MSM. To begin with, MSM will be ordered first to tell the truth about the death jab to the sheep.
Personally, I do not think MSM will comply. MSM is 'all-in.' If not, then it should be time for EBS soon? harrier
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