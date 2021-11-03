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Brilliant Speech Against Mandates!
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240 views • November 03, 2021
Christine Anderson, a Member of the European Parliament, gave a rousing speech where she called out the "political elite's" push for COVID vaccine mandates. "I will not be reduced to a mere guinea pig by getting vaccinated with an experimental drug. And I will most assuredly not get vaccinated because my government tells me to, and promises, in return, I will be granted freedom," said MEP Christine Anderson of Germany. "Let's be clear about one thing: No one grants me freedom, for I am a free person. So I dare the European Commission and the German government to throw me in jail. Lock me up and throw away the key for all I care, but you will never be able to coerce me into being vaccinated if I, the free citizen that I am, choose not to be vaccinated."
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