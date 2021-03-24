03/24/2021 G-Translators Newsflash

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1、A CCP Company Lost the Bid for the Submarine Trans-Pacific Optical Fiber Cable Project
2、There Are 720 Million People Earning Less Than 2,000 RMB per Month in Communist China With Migrant Workers Being the Majority
3、CCP Used Empty Shell Companies To Raise U.S. Dollar and Then Recapitalized the Money to Its 5G and Military Projects. In This Way, They Received Vital Cashflow Injection and Kept Alive
4、US Deputy Secretary of Defence: Communist China Is Threatening Regional Peace and Stability
5、Bannon: Hot War Will Be Inevitable if Biden Administration Continues To Be Weak
6、GNEWS Digest：《After CCP Integrates Vaccine Information Into Health Codes, It Will BeAbsolute Control for Everyone and a Test of Life and Death》
Miles Guo on GTV: https://gtv.org/user/5e596957357cc612d35a8044
G-Translators on GTV：https://gtv.org/user/5ed199be2ba3ce32911df7ac