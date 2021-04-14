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Peter McCullough MD Testifies to HHS Committee (Exclusive Vaccine Focus at Expense of Therapeutics Killed Up To 85%)
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323 views • April 14, 2021
"One of the mistakes I heard today as a rationale for vaccination is asymptomatic spread. And I want you to be very clear about this. My opinion is there is a low degree, if any, of asymptomatic spread."
- Peter McCullough, MD
(Professor of Medicine)
Full transcript and extra links ▶▶https://dryburgh.com/peter-mccullough-covid19-home-treatment/
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- Peter McCullough, MD
(Professor of Medicine)
Full transcript and extra links ▶▶https://dryburgh.com/peter-mccullough-covid19-home-treatment/
Telegram Channel
▶https://t.me/dryburgh
Join me on Minds
▶https://www.minds.com/dryburgh/
Follow me on Odysee! (A pretty LBRY.tv front-end)
▶https://odysee.com/$/invite/@dryburgh:7
Posts to Your Inbox (No Spam)
▶https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/
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