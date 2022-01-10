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THE ''MAGIK'' OF RNA - MRNA COVID VACCINES = CRISPR -CAS9 GENOME SEQUENCING/EDITING TECHNOLOGY
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148 views • January 10, 2022
SOURCE: THE KING IS COMING
YOU TUBE VIDEO LINK -
https://youtu.be/jXzBUEleoig
DNA BOOK OF LIFE DESTROYED & MADE DESOLATE THROUGH GENOME SEQUENCING /EDITING - CUTTING, REMOVING THEN ADDING "SYNTHETIC" DNA CAUSING AN ABOMINATION & DESOLATION OF OUR BODILY TEMPLES -OUR DNA SCROLL / BOOK OF LIFE
YOU TUBE VIDEO LINK -
https://youtu.be/jXzBUEleoig
DNA BOOK OF LIFE DESTROYED & MADE DESOLATE THROUGH GENOME SEQUENCING /EDITING - CUTTING, REMOVING THEN ADDING "SYNTHETIC" DNA CAUSING AN ABOMINATION & DESOLATION OF OUR BODILY TEMPLES -OUR DNA SCROLL / BOOK OF LIFE
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