[Jul 19, 2021] The god Of This World | F.E. (Bible Documentary 2021) [Pillar Of Truth Christian Church]

"The god Of This World" is a biblical FE Documentary 2021. This documentary exposes the lies of Satan's heliocentric model of the "universe" & "space", by explaining the shape of the earth according to God's word in the King James Bible (KJV).



This new 2021 Christian documentary uses images, video, and audio recordings to explain questions about the earth we live on (biblically and scientifically) and exposes lies from NASA, their "space astronauts", and science falsely so called.



This film (movie) answers questions about:

The rotation (circuit) of the sun, moon & stars (as well as their location within the earth).

If the moon is a planet that you can land on, or a ball of light (like a star).

The ends (corners) of the earth, also known as the ice wall.

If the earth is moving, or stable upon the pillars of the earth.

The location of size of hell.



We pray you will like & share "THE god OF THIS WORLD", our FE biblical Christian documentary from 2021, to help others grow in the knowledge of the holy scriptures, and to exposes the lies and deceptions put forth through the god of this world (Satan, Lucifer, the devil).



2 Corinthians 4:4 (KJV) - "In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them."



Please like this video so we can reach more of God's people with our documentary!

►SUBSCRIBE to grow in your knowledge of God daily! https://youtube.com/PillarOfTruthChristianChurch?sub_confirmation=1

►DONATE to help us reach others with the word of God! https://ptccny.org/donate

►VISIT our website for more information about our church: https://ptccny.org

►HOW TO BE SAVED explained: https://youtu.be/zdK9ukwjVLg

#FE #Documetary #Documentaries #Bible #BibleVerses



Tyler Doka & Pillar of Truth Christian Church are located in Simpsonville, SC.To book Flat Earth Dave on your show www.FlatEarthDave.com and click the link at the top.



Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.



https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B

We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.



With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.



The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.



The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven't thought of yet.



Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!



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