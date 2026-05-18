Massie: "I vote with Republicans 91% of the time - the 9% I don't, they're taking up for pedophiles, starting another war, or bankrupting our country." - Thomas Massie

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"I vote with Republicans 91% of the time. And the 9% I don't, they're taking up for pedophiles, starting another war, or bankrupting our country." - Thomas Massie
🐻 If you were wondering why everyone is out to get Thomas Massie, watch this clip. One of Laura Loomer's "reporters," voice cracking, tried to confront him and got burned badly.