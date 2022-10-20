Create New Account
"TWO MORE GOOD YEARS" - AN INTRODUCTION (EXAMINE YOURSELF!!)
The Master's Voice Blog
Published a month ago |

#BIBLE #TEACHING #CHURCH(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).

Today's word: What is the value of a man's faith? Is it something easily replaced, does it suffer harm when based on false teaching and destructive heresies brought in by end-times deceivers who owe no man but to rob and deceive him? IS THERE A COST TO BEING MISLED AT ONE OF THE MOST DANGEROUS, DEMANDING AND CRUCIAL TIMES OF HUMAN HISTORY? Let's find out.

If anyone hears and truly understands the fullness of this word and doesn't examine their heart soberly and REPENT of whatever God tells or shows them, then there is little to nothing else to be gained by coming to this platform. REPENTANCE is the greatest gift outside of Salvation, for salvation plucks the soul from the lip of the abyss but REPENTANCE makes sure it doesn't keep going back there. EXAMINE YOURSELVES, WHETHER YOU BE IN THE FAITH (2 Cor. 13:5). God bless.


