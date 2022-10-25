Animal-Free Meat Innovation!
The planet’s not getting any bigger, but humanity’s footprint IS. The Better Meat Co.
Shapiro explains why animal agriculture takes such a toll on the environment and contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions. He also discusses alternatives that don’t require much compromise on the part of consumers who seek the same meat experience they’ve grown to know and love.
agricultureplantsfungus
