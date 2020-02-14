© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Tavistock Institute of Human Relations Dr John Coleman DANA ASHLIE
Follow
2
Share
Report
280 views • February 14, 2020
Published on Mar 27, 2016
From Veritas Radio. The Tavistock Institute was founded as a means to manufacture public consent for war.
From Veritas Radio. The Tavistock Institute was founded as a means to manufacture public consent for war.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.