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SR 2022-02-04: The Vaxx of Love (YOU HAVE NO DISCERNMENT)
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21 views • March 30, 2022
MICHAEL GUNNER’S DIRTY FAMILY SECRET
https://www.ntnews.com.au/news/northern-territory/opposition-leader-michael-gunner-opens-up-ahead-of-this-years-nt-election/news-story/b14070ada41d36c14a55b3a978fe692d
The Disciples of Ra!: The shocking truth about “medicine”, viruses and vaccines.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09S61Z53W
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
https://www.ntnews.com.au/news/northern-territory/opposition-leader-michael-gunner-opens-up-ahead-of-this-years-nt-election/news-story/b14070ada41d36c14a55b3a978fe692d
The Disciples of Ra!: The shocking truth about “medicine”, viruses and vaccines.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09S61Z53W
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
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