A Tarot Reading On Executive Order #13848

What do the cards say about Executive Order 13848? issued by President Donald Trump? Laura looks into it with her tarot card reading.
Video Source:
Closing theme music:
'Inspired Thinking' by Steve Oxen
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Laura's View And Tarot or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pc sun00:10
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.