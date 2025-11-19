© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Learn Why Trump's Alliance with the Saudi Prince is a CRITICAL Step Towards Defeating the Chicom Globalist World Order
----------------
Steve Bannon Blasts Zohran Mamdani, Questions His Citizenship – “The Guy Hates Whites, he Hates Christians, he Hates Americans” (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/11/steve-bannon-blasts-zohran-mamdani-questions-his-citizenship