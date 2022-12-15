Watch This if You’re Interested in Mining Asteroids

Would you like to mine an asteroid? ☄️
In this video, Dr. Daniel Britt, the Pegasus Professor of Astronomy and Planetary Sciences at the Department of Physics, University of Central Florida, discusses the logistics that aspiring space miners need to consider.
According to Dr. Daniel Britt, asteroid mining CAN be done. 👍
But only on small asteroids (smaller than a football field)! 🤏
Check out the website on my profile to learn more about the possibilities of asteroid mining and more.
