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2020 Election & the United Nations’ Big Secret
Zach Drew Show
Zach Drew Show
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91 views • June 27, 2020
2020 Election & the United Nations’ Big Secret

We are officially in the new year! And 2020 is going to be a very important year for each of us individually, for IGBY as a ministry, and for America as a nation.

So much is on the line for the presidential election this year. Really think about it: second amendment rights, the LGBT agenda, gender confusion, the legalization of psychedelics, and abortion.

The spiritual warfare in this country is ramping up. Whether you are awake to it or not, you as a Christian are right in the middle of the battlefield. So let 2020 be the year you put on your armor, and get ready for the fight.

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You can also write or donate to us at
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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