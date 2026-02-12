© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The US Navy destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG-103) collided with the supply ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6) during a replenishment operation in the Caribbean Sea.
Two sailors sustained minor injuries.
Thumbnail added later: Damages sustained by the US Navy supply ship USNS Supply as a result of a collision with the missile destroyer USS Truxtun in the waters of the Caribbean Sea.