Shaimaa Abed Released in the Al-Aqsa Flood Deal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Palestinian prisoner Shaimaa Omar Abed, 19 years old, from the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, was released according to the terms of the agreement reached between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist side in the Al-Aqsa Flood deal. Three Zionist women were released by the resistance in exchange for 90 Palestinian women and children held in the prisons of the Zionist occupation. Stand up: The freed prisoner Shaimaa Omar, from the city of Nablus, one of the prisoners released by the resistance in the deal, speaks about the conditions of her release after spending seven months in detention. Interview: Shaimaa Omar, released prisoner.
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 24/01/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video