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2026-3-30 secure your offering for passover today - 10th day 1 month - that is, if you live in the USA and this is in season for you...(remember, HE is the God of all the earth, and is gathering all to Himself...so, if you are somewhere else on the other side of the earth, it may not be in season for you.....we keep everything in season, and that is how we know our "first" month.)