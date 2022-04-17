E. Michael Jones Discusses War in Ukraine with a Serbian and Croatian

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Original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UN4OANURoFY
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Dr. E. Michael Jones is a prolific Catholic writer, lecturer, journalist, and Editor of Culture Wars Magazine who seeks to defend traditional Catholic teachings and values from those seeking to undermine them.
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